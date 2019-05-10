Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Essar to receive RoSPA Health & Safety Award

Merril Boulton · 10 May, 2019

Essar at Stanlow has been handed a prestigious award in recognition of its practices and achievements in helping its employees and Business Partners get home safely at the end of the working day.

The refinery has achieved a Gold in the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, the longest-running industry awards scheme in the UK. The scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Essar will be presented with the award during a ceremony at ExCeL, London next month.

Mr. S Thangapandian, chief executive officer at Essar Oil UK, said: “Health and Safety remains a key focus for everyone at Essar. We are delighted to once again receive the Gold RoSPA award, demonstrating external recognition of our commitment to health and safety management.”

The majority of RoSPA awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards and orders of distinction are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards have become the key fixture in the health and safety calendar with new sponsors and new awards this year. Highly-respected, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, RoSPA award winners benefit from the wide-ranging rewards of improved sector reputation.”

