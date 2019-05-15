Two men arrested over ATM thefts in Northern Ireland

John Wood

In March thieves ripped an ATM from a forecourt in Irvinestown (Photo: PSNI )

Two men have been arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) who are investigating a number of recent thefts of ATM machines in the Fermanagh and Tyrone areas.

Detective chief inspector Brian Foster said: “Today we conducted five searches in the Omagh area in relation to the theft of ATM machines in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone between December 2018 and March 2019.

“During the operation we recovered a digger worth £60,000 which was stolen in the Dungannon area last Friday and we arrested two men, aged 29 and 31, on suspicion of theft of ATMs and machinery as well as other related offences.”

There have been more than 10 attacks targeting ATMs in Northern Ireland this year, several of which have been on forecourts, and the PSNI has set up a special team to combat the crimes.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: