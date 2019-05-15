Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Two men arrested over ATM thefts in Northern Ireland

John Wood · 15 May, 2019
damage after ATM was ripped from a wall
In March thieves ripped an ATM from a forecourt in Irvinestown
  (Photo: PSNI )

Two men have been arrested by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) who are investigating a number of recent thefts of ATM machines in the Fermanagh and Tyrone areas.

Detective chief inspector Brian Foster said: “Today we conducted five searches in the Omagh area in relation to the theft of ATM machines in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone between December 2018 and March 2019.

“During the operation we recovered a digger worth £60,000 which was stolen in the Dungannon area last Friday and we arrested two men, aged 29 and 31, on suspicion of theft of ATMs and machinery as well as other related offences.”

There have been more than 10 attacks targeting ATMs in Northern Ireland this year, several of which have been on forecourts, and the PSNI has set up a special team to combat the crimes.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Service Station near Liverpool brought to...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training