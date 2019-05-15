Electric Vehicle Approved scheme launched to certify EV retailers

The Electric Vehicle Approved (EVA) scheme is being launched today (May 15) by the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) to certify retailers’ excellence in the electric vehicle sector.

The launch will take place at the House of Commons, where an audience of MPs, retailers and industry stakeholders will have an insight into the new initiative.

EVA has been developed by NFDA and endorsed by the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) and the Energy Saving Trust (EST).

The official launch of EVA follows a successful pilot phase that ran from November 2018 to February 2019. The scheme includes a set of standards for electric vehicle retail and aftersales that have been established to ensure that the automotive industry is ready to embrace the electrification of the UK car market.

The goal of the scheme, which is open to all retailers, is to recognise expertise and promote industry standards to benefit the consumer and support the growth of the electric vehicle sector.

EVA accreditation will be awarded to individual dealership locations that are independently audited by the Energy Saving Trust.

Future of mobility minister, Jesse Norman, said: “Record levels of ultra-low emission vehicles on our roads are good news, as we seek to end the sale of new conventional diesel and petrol cars and vans by 2040.

“The accreditation recognises businesses with knowledge, capability and commitment to electric vehicles, and will help to encourage more car owners to switch to a greener alternative.”

Matthew Eastwood, head of transport at Energy Saving Trust, commented: “EVA accredited dealers possess the knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure their customers have a positive and well informed experience when buying new or used plug in vehicles. Giving consumers confidence and supporting the growing uptake of ultra-low and zero emission vehicles.

“With transport generating 26 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the sale of ultra-low and zero emission vehicles is critical in the efforts to reduce carbon emissions in line with government targets.”

NFDA director Sue Robinson said: “It is extremely positive to join forces with the Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles and the Energy Saving Trust to develop EVA, an initiative which we expect to play a key role in the market transition to electric vehicles. EVA will certify the efforts franchised retailers are making in the EV sector to meet the fast-growing consumer demand and will enable them to clearly communicate to their customers their expertise in the sector.”

