Cambridgeshire Co-op site to reopen after new owner buys it

John Wood

The Co-op site before it closed (Photo: )

A former Co-op petrol station in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, is set to be brought back into service after it was acquired by petrol retailer group RBK Services.

Rapleys, the property and planning consultancy, was appointed by Central England Co-op to market its site after the retailer let its former superstore in Ramsey to Poundstretcher.

“Despite the site being closed, we had strong interest in the location and competitive bidding before finalising a deal,” said Mark Frostick, senior associate of Rapleys Automotive & Roadside Group.

“Operators are still seeing a lack of supply in the market and we continue to be able to market well-priced sites across the country and price ranges. It’s also great to see another site re-open.”

Ratnasingam “Bala” Balakrishnan, the managing director of RBK Services, commented: “I have some major plans for the site once it has re-opened and rebranding and redecoration will soon have the site back to historic trading levels.

He added that services at the site would comprise a filling station with off licence, tyre centre and a hand car wash, as well as weekend cut-price fuel and gas oil available at a reduced price for a limited time.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: