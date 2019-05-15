Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Cambridgeshire Co-op site to reopen after new owner buys it

John Wood · 15 May, 2019
The Co-op site before it closed
The Co-op site before it closed
  (Photo:  )

A former Co-op petrol station in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, is set to be brought back into service after it was acquired by petrol retailer group RBK Services. 

Rapleys, the property and planning consultancy, was appointed by Central England Co-op to market its site after the retailer let its former superstore in Ramsey to Poundstretcher. 

“Despite the site being closed, we had strong interest in the location and competitive bidding before finalising a deal,” said Mark Frostick, senior associate of Rapleys Automotive & Roadside Group.

“Operators are still seeing a lack of supply in the market and we continue to be able to market well-priced sites across the country and price ranges. It’s also great to see another site re-open.”

Ratnasingam “Bala” Balakrishnan, the managing director of RBK Services, commented: “I have some major plans for the site once it has re-opened and rebranding and redecoration will soon have the site back to historic trading levels.

He added that services at the site would comprise a filling station with off licence, tyre centre and a hand car wash, as well as weekend cut-price fuel and gas oil available at a reduced price for a limited time.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Service Station near Liverpool brought to...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

MFG agrees 1 billion litres-a-year fuel s...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training