Spar UK appoints new managing director

Louise Hoste, managing director, Spar UK (Photo: )

Spar UK has appointed Louise Hoste as its new managing director.

In November the previous managing director Debbie Robinson left to become chief executive of Central England Co-operative.

Hoste has a wide range of international retail experience. She has worked for Walmart in the UK, Canada and Chile in commercial, customer and general management roles.

After leaving Walmart she was director of category and pricing at Brakes Foodservice, followed by director of the customer offer at the Co-op. In this role she relaunched the Co-op brand across the food ranges and worked on the ‘Closer To You’ strategy supporting the local and community agenda.

Most recently Louise has been executive commercial director at Card Factory.

Spar UK chairman Martin Agnew said: “We are excited to have Louise join Spar. She brings senior level expertise working with suppliers across the industry and also has a passion for consumer-led initiatives.

“Louise joins Spar at a time when the business continues to drive innovation across the convenience retailing sector. We look forward to welcoming Louise to our business.”

Commenting on her new appointment Louise said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with the leading convenience symbol group championing independent retailers and the local communities within which they serve.

“My focus will be to continue to drive the Spar brand forward increasing its relevance with customers and developing the offer to drive sales and profit.”

She will take up the position by October 2019.

