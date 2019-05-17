Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Thief uses concrete block to smash way into forecourt shop

John Wood · 17 May, 2019
A thief who smashed his way into a petrol station shop in the middle of the night is being sought by officers from Humberside Police.

In an appeal for information, the police force said they were looking for a cyclist in connection with criminal damage and burglary at a petrol station in Grimsby.

The incident happened on Sunday 12 May at around 4am at the Jet-branded St Martin’s petrol station on Scartho Road.

A concrete block was thrown through a glass panel, and a cash till containing £300 and a display stand containing e-cigarettes, fluid and batteries worth about £1,000 were taken.

The man then rode off towards Sutcliffe Avenue balancing the till and the display stand on the handlebars of his bike.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking for information in connection with this. The e-cigarettes are branded ‘JUUL’ so we would like anyone who may be offered these, or are suspicious if they see them for sale, to also contact us. Quote reference number 16/57123/19.”

Food Hygiene Training