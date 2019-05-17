Euro Garages parent EG Group adds 69 sites to US portfolio

John Wood

Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa (Photo: )

Euro Garages parent company EG Group has signed a deal to acquire 69 convenience stores and fuel stations in the US.

The sites are owned by family owned Certified Oil and are in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio.

“The connection the store teams have with the customers in the community and the locations of the stores are highly complementary to EG Group’s existing US operation. We are looking forward to welcoming the Certified family to the team and supporting them in continuing their customer-focused service established 80 years ago,” said Jay Erickson, president of EG America.

The Certified Oil portfolio will bring the EG Group count up to 1,112 c-stores operating in 25 states.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy to expand in large growing markets like the United States. The acquisition of Certified Oil is an exciting value creation opportunity for the EG Group and underpins another significant step in our North American adventure," said Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group.

“Given the recent market interest in similar assets in the US, the sector presents significant growth potential. Being a leading market operator, EG Group is well-positioned to take advantage of such opportunities. The 69-site network secured will also enable EG Group to extend its reach into new state geographies. We look forward to investing in the assets and improving the existing consumer offer.”

Zuber Issa, founder and co-CEO of EG Group, said: “This acquisition is an important step in building out our US roadmap and will enable us to build a stronger market presence. EG Group aims to develop retail destinations that satisfy multiple customer missions. The acquisition more importantly also resoundingly confirms our long-term commitment to the US market.”

