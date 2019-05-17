Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Premier celebrates 25-year anniversary

Merril Boulton · 17 May, 2019
Martyn Parkinson

Premier is celebrating its 25-year anniversary with its biggest-ever scratchcard giveaway featuring £1.2 million-worth of prizes.

Premier brand director Martyn Parkinson said the brand – which was created in 1994 with 200 stores – had enjoyed 17 years of consecutive growth, and now had 3,350 stores serving 16m consumers every week. Last year it reached a milestone £1bn wholesale business.

In celebration Premier retailers can look forward to a year of activity to help drive footfall. The scratchcard giveaway launches in June, and includes a Mini Cooper as the top prize, plus £700,000 of instant-win prizes, meaning each Premier store will have, on average 200 individual winners. There will also be support for retailers through mega deals; plus £25,000 will be donated to 100 local good causes.

Parkinson said retailers face two big challenges of declining footfall and increasing costs, so the company was working hard to help build a model that gives retailers closer to a 30% margin than the current 23-25%.

“We’ve got to look at other avenues, such as food to go and coffee,” he said.

The Premier brand appears on just 130 forecourts, but Parkinson said more service station operators were making enquiries for a full convenience offer.

“We’ll work with forecourts where they make enquiries. Premier-based forecourts tend to be in a rural location. The brand fits a forecourt with a more value-focused offer. Otherwise we would most likely direct them to one of the other Booker symbol brands, such as Londis. We’ve got four great symbols within the group so we can target any demographic.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training