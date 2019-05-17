Cofresh invests in Asian TV and radio campaign

John Wood

Indian snacks manufacturer Cofresh has invested in a primetime Asian TV and radio advertising campaign to help raise consumer awareness of the brand and drive footfall to the fixture during the key selling times of Ramadan, Eid, Diwali and Christmas.

The programme sponsorships will air daily across the B4U Music & Movies and Hum TV channels as well as on Hum TV, Zee TV, Zee Music Channel, Sony TV, Star Plus, Sunrise Radio and Sabras Radio – and in a first for Cofresh, on the STAR Network’s coverage of the IPL (Indian Premier League) Twenty20 cricket matches.

“At Cofresh we’re always keen to support retailers and help drive customers to the fixture especially at key selling times of the year, and one of the most effective ways of doing this is to raise consumer awareness of the brand through regular, high profile exposure on TV and radio,” commented Debbie King, director of commercial sales and marketing at Cofresh.

“We’re delighted with the new campaign and hope our customers enjoy it too.”

