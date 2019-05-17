Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Tic Tac offers Ibiza holiday as competition prize

John Wood · 17 May, 2019

This summer Tic Tac will be offering consumers the chance to win a holiday to Ibiza, as part of a partnership with radio station, Kiss.

Rolling out this month, the competition will look to drive shopper demand for its core range, with the promotion featuring across two million packs of Tic Tac Fresh Mint or Lime & Orange in the T1 and T100 pack sizes. The campaign will be supported with a £250,000 media investment.

Levi Boorer, customer development director for Ferrero UK & Ireland, commented: “We’re really excited to be giving consumers the chance to win some truly incredible prizes this summer through our on-pack promotion. Music has a natural alignment with Tic Tac as it perfectly embodies the brand ethos of bringing people together to share new experiences. This exciting new partnership with Kiss will help to further drive relevancy among shoppers and music lovers.

“We’d encourage retailers to capitalise on the increased demand of our popular Tic Tac Fresh Mint or Lime & Orange SKUs by stocking our promotional single packs. Both the Fresh Mint and Lime & Orange SKUs are well established in the market and still growing, with value sales up by 8% and 5% respectively, representing a great opportunity for retailers to make the most of the promotion.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training