Tic Tac offers Ibiza holiday as competition prize

John Wood

This summer Tic Tac will be offering consumers the chance to win a holiday to Ibiza, as part of a partnership with radio station, Kiss.

Rolling out this month, the competition will look to drive shopper demand for its core range, with the promotion featuring across two million packs of Tic Tac Fresh Mint or Lime & Orange in the T1 and T100 pack sizes. The campaign will be supported with a £250,000 media investment.

Levi Boorer, customer development director for Ferrero UK & Ireland, commented: “We’re really excited to be giving consumers the chance to win some truly incredible prizes this summer through our on-pack promotion. Music has a natural alignment with Tic Tac as it perfectly embodies the brand ethos of bringing people together to share new experiences. This exciting new partnership with Kiss will help to further drive relevancy among shoppers and music lovers.

“We’d encourage retailers to capitalise on the increased demand of our popular Tic Tac Fresh Mint or Lime & Orange SKUs by stocking our promotional single packs. Both the Fresh Mint and Lime & Orange SKUs are well established in the market and still growing, with value sales up by 8% and 5% respectively, representing a great opportunity for retailers to make the most of the promotion.”

Keywords: