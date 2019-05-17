Volvic launches British-made fruit and spring water drink

John Wood

Volvic has unveiled L’mon, a new range of zesty, sparkling drinks produced in the UK, combining at least 25% real fruit juice and British spring water.

Jacqueline Lane, senior brand manager for Volvic UK & Ireland, commented: “Now, more than ever, consumers are on the lookout for healthier products, which suit their busy lifestyles. Fizzy drinks continue to be hugely popular but are often seen as a less health conscious choice, particularly if they are high in sugar or full of artificial additives.

“At Danone, we don’t think you should have to choose between the pleasure of a tasty fizzy drink and being health conscious, that’s why we created L’mon – to give consumers a delicious, sparkling refreshment they can really enjoy.”

The launch of L’mon will be supported by a £1.5m marketing campaign from the end of July to drive product visibility and awareness. The campaign will feature nationwide out-of-home advertising, social media and influencer activity and mass sampling.

Lane added: “The launch of L’mon marks an exciting milestone for Volvic in the UK, as it is the first drink in our portfolio to be produced locally. Coming from the makers of Volvic, L’mon benefits from Volvic’s wealth of experience in matchmaking ingredients, by taking delicious naturally sourced juices and combining these with a UK-sourced water for the first time in the brand’s history.

“We are also excited to launch L’mon in a new format – a 100% recyclable aluminium can, which can be recycled forever.”

L’mon will be available across the UK and Ireland in single 330ml cans from the end of May, in three flavours: Lemon & Orange, Lemon & Lime and Lemon & Grapefruit.

