McVitie’s becomes an official partner of Team GB

John Wood

Biscuit brand McVitie’s has become an official partner of Team GB in a deal that takes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games period.

The partnership will be activated through consumer promotional activities, retail partnerships and internal colleague programmes.

Nick Bunker, managing director at pladis UK&I, the owner of McVitie’s, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be working with Team GB, bringing together Britain’s favourite team with Britain’s favourite biscuit brand.

“We know that the nation is passionate and proud of its British sporting heritage as are the 22 million households up and down the UK who feel equal love for our McVitie’s brand, so this partnership feels like a very natural fit.

“We have exciting plans for the partnership and are looking forward to seeing it come to life ahead of the much-anticipated Games next year.”

Speaking on behalf of the British Olympic Association, which selects, manages and leads Team GB, commercial drector Tim Ellerton said: “We're delighted to welcome a great British brand in the shape of McVitie’s to the roster of supporters for Team GB as we head towards Tokyo.

“McVitie’s come on board at the perfect time as we prepare to launch our one year to go campaign for Tokyo 2020, which we have no doubt will be an incredible Olympic Games.”

