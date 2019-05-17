Nominate your choice for Special Recognition Award

Nominate your choice for Special Recognition Award17 May, 2019
We are seeking nominations for Forecourt Trader of the Year's 'Special Recognition' award, which is run in conjunction with principal sponsor, Essar Oil (UK) Ltd, and is voted for by the readers of Forecourt Trader. The category aims to highlight the person/people who are setting standards, blazing a trail, or in some way worthy of recognition. Past winners include Patrick Sewell, Ken Kay and David Penny.
Please send your nominations and reasons for your choice to ellie.ray@wrbm.com
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|135.39
|57.70
|139.79
|129.47
|East Midlands
|134.31
|63.90
|142.71
|128.51
|London
|134.60
|141.68
|129.54
|North East
|133.45
|141.14
|128.34
|North West
|133.87
|139.66
|128.19
|Northern Ireland
|131.69
|134.87
|127.12
|Scotland
|134.43
|52.70
|139.41
|128.93
|South East
|135.10
|64.90
|141.55
|129.70
|South West
|134.42
|67.90
|138.19
|129.02
|Wales
|133.90
|136.61
|128.00
|West Midlands
|134.02
|64.90
|141.51
|128.62
|Yorkshire & Humber
|133.38
|63.90
|141.59
|128.06