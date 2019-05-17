Nominate your choice for Special Recognition Award

We are seeking nominations for Forecourt Trader of the Year's 'Special Recognition' award, which is run in conjunction with principal sponsor, Essar Oil (UK) Ltd, and is voted for by the readers of Forecourt Trader. The category aims to highlight the person/people who are setting standards, blazing a trail, or in some way worthy of recognition. Past winners include Patrick Sewell, Ken Kay and David Penny.

Please send your nominations and reasons for your choice to ellie.ray@wrbm.com

