Lucozade launches £10m Spark Something campaign

John Wood

Lucozade Energy is launching a £10m marketing campaign called Spark Something.

The campaign will involve TV, outdoor, social and digital advertising, as well as in-store activation through POS materials including FSDUs, barkers and shelf wobblers.

“The campaign will position the market-leading energy brand as one that sparks positive energy, broadening our appeal,” said Amie Farrell, senior brand manager for Lucozade Energy.

“We know Lucozade Energy holds a unique position in the market. The campaign enhances the positive aspects of the Lucozade Energy brand and emphasises our belief that the best things in life come from positive actions and a positive outlook. In doing so, we hope to communicate our relevance and appeal to more and more people.

“The energy sector is buoyant and we are confident the substantial investment we’re putting into Lucozade Energy will help us to continue to maintain our unique positioning and grow Lucozade Energy, and with it energy category, sales for our retail customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: