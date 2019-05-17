Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Lucozade launches £10m Spark Something campaign

John Wood · 17 May, 2019

Lucozade Energy is launching a £10m marketing campaign called Spark Something.

The campaign will involve TV, outdoor, social and digital advertising, as well as in-store activation through POS materials including FSDUs, barkers and shelf wobblers.

“The campaign will position the market-leading energy brand as one that sparks positive energy, broadening our appeal,” said Amie Farrell, senior brand manager for Lucozade Energy.

“We know Lucozade Energy holds a unique position in the market. The campaign enhances the positive aspects of the Lucozade Energy brand and emphasises our belief that the best things in life come from positive actions and a positive outlook. In doing so, we hope to communicate our relevance and appeal to more and more people.

“The energy sector is buoyant and we are confident the substantial investment we’re putting into Lucozade Energy will help us to continue to maintain our unique positioning and grow Lucozade Energy, and with it energy category, sales for our retail customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following the response by Sainsbury's and Asda to the CMA's damning provisional findings on their proposed merger, do you agree with the PRA's assessment that their proposed solutions to the concerns could result in hundreds of forecourt closures?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training