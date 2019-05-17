Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Pastorfrigor supplies fridges for innovative Inner Space shop

John Wood · 17 May, 2019
Inner Space Stations' fridges
Pastorfrigor GB has supplied more than £100,000 worth of advanced refrigeration for Inner Space Stations’ site on Hull Road in York, which has just reopened after an investment of more than £1m.

Equipment supplied by Pastorfrigor GB included fridges to the rear of the shop incorporating micro technology and Clearvision PET frameless doors to house the extensive range of beers and wines, as well as selected premium wines from local suppliers, York Wines and Field & Fawcett.

Simon Robinson, managing director at Pastorfrigor GB, said: “It was great to support Inner Space Stations who were looking to install the best in refrigeration technology in their ultramodern forecourt store.

“As an innovative business, our role is to keep ahead of the fast pace of change in retail businesses and develop new refrigeration technologies that works for retailers.

“We installed the new Genova Panorama MC cabinets in this store that run on the natural refrigerant R290. These cabinets are very energy efficient with low noise and heat rejection that can only be achieved by using our patented Micro Channel evaporators.

“The remainder of the cabinets all feature 625mm shelving bays and shelf LED lighting to maximise merchandising and really make a statement as you walk into the store.”

Graham Kennedy, managing director of Inner Space Stations, said: “The visual impact is extremely important to me. We’ve created a store in which people can see everything on offer from the moment they enter. We made the height of our fridges and shelving lower, so customers have sight of our full range from wherever they are stood within the store.”

