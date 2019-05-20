Redesign boost for KP Nuts

Merril Boulton

KP Snacks has unveiled a redesign for one of its flagship brands - KP Nuts.

The new packs, which will be available in-store in June, feature a sunshine design which will be applied to the entire KP Nuts range, which currently comprises 29 products. They also highlight the protein and fibre contents to appeal to health-conscious shoppers.

As well as a fresh new design, nine sharing SKU’s will also benefit from new packaging in the shape of a foil bag which stands up unaided – designed to deliver a more practical product for both retailer and shopper. For retailers, the change in pack structure will aid shopper navigation as it allows them to be easily merchandised in secondary displays, for example alongside beers.

For consumers, the more functional pack stands on end, preventing spillages, and pours easily, enabling it to be easily shared with family and friends at a BBQ, or in front of a film. The packs also feature a new reseal closure ensures freshness and quality last long-term.

The new packs are able to be recycled under KP Snacks nationwide recycling scheme, launched in partnership with TerraCycleâ in March this year as part of the company’s 'pacKPromise'.

Launching in stores from the end of June, the redesign will be supported by a £1.3m media spend which encompasses OOH advertising, digital and social media.

Drawing on insights that show that 16% of all KP Nuts sold are consumed alongside beer, KP Snacks is also working in partnership with independent craft-brewery, Deviant & Dandy to create a series of ‘perfect pairings’ to drive incremental basket spend. Pairing nuts with beer for example, has previously driven high-occasion value for KP Nuts.

Sue MacKay, KP Nuts marketing manager, says: “The refresh of KP Nuts packaging will enable the brand to be a true category beacon, driving forward category growth. By highlighting the health credentials and developing a handy reseal function, we are responding to demand from our consumers who want products that are higher in protein and fibre and also want to enjoy these products while socialising with family and friends.”

The new packs will be available across original salted, dry roasted, unsalted, salt & vinegar, honey roast, spicy chilli and jumbo original salted varieties over 200g from 1st July 2019. RRPs remain the same at £2.78 (200g), £2.39 (225g/250g) and £3.49 (415g).

