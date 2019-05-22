Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gang of robbers raid Applegreen site in Hampshire

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
police tape

Officers from Hampshire Police are investigating after a gang robbed a forecourt in West End, east of Southampton.

At about 4.30am on Monday 20 May a group of around five or six men carrying metal objects forced entry to the Applegreen Service Station on Swaythling Road.

A member of staff inside was threatened before the men stole cash from the till, a safe containing more than £8,000, and cigarettes from behind the counter.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that can help them identify those responsible.

A spokesman said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, or any vehicles on the forecourt or leaving the service station? Perhaps you drove by and captured something on dashcam?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190172853, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Keywords:

Related articles:

Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.9360.77140.55130.16
East Midlands135.28141.26129.82
London135.21142.69130.48
North East134.06140.71129.20
North West134.87139.96129.27
Northern Ireland131.95135.90127.71
Scotland135.09139.31129.71
South East135.9463.57142.34130.70
South West135.01139.53129.65
Wales134.52138.23128.74
West Midlands134.83141.89129.64
Yorkshire & Humber134.1257.70141.27129.10
Food Hygiene Training