Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sainsbury's offers 10ppl discount in fuel promotion

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
Sainsbury's filling station

A promotion offering 10ppl off fuel is being launched by Sainsbury’s.

Customers who spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online between Thursday 23 and Tuesday 28 May will receive a coupon and will have 14 days to redeem the offer.

The discount can be used on unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres, but cannot be redeemed at Pay@Pump.

Karen O’Connor, fuel category manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “As part of the celebrations to mark our 150th birthday, we’re offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

“Since we first opened our doors in 1869 we’ve been helping our customers live well for less and this offer is one of the many great reasons to shop with us on our birthday weekend.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.9360.77140.55130.16
East Midlands135.28141.26129.82
London135.21142.69130.48
North East134.06140.71129.20
North West134.87139.96129.27
Northern Ireland131.95135.90127.71
Scotland135.09139.31129.71
South East135.9463.57142.34130.70
South West135.01139.53129.65
Wales134.52138.23128.74
West Midlands134.83141.89129.64
Yorkshire & Humber134.1257.70141.27129.10
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar expands retail operation into the N...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages parent EG Group adds 69 site...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training