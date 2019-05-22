Sainsbury's offers 10ppl discount in fuel promotion

John Wood

A promotion offering 10ppl off fuel is being launched by Sainsbury’s.

Customers who spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online between Thursday 23 and Tuesday 28 May will receive a coupon and will have 14 days to redeem the offer.

The discount can be used on unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres, but cannot be redeemed at Pay@Pump.

Karen O’Connor, fuel category manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “As part of the celebrations to mark our 150th birthday, we’re offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

“Since we first opened our doors in 1869 we’ve been helping our customers live well for less and this offer is one of the many great reasons to shop with us on our birthday weekend.”

