EG Group boosts IT capability with acquisition of company

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
Mohsin Issa, founder and co-CEO of the EG Group
Euro Garages’ parent company EG Group has acquired GB3, a provider of information technology (IT) solutions based in Preston.

In parallel, Graham Billsborough, founder and CEO of GB3, has been appointed EG Group’s chief information officer (CIO).

Billsborough has a background in technology leadership roles and, having worked in AstraZeneca, EDS and Enterprise plc, has experience of large-scale IT strategy, delivery and acquisition experience. Most recently he founded and led the expansion of GB3, delivering technology solutions to organisations in the UK, Europe and US.

Mohsin Issa, co-CEO of EG Group, commented: “The GB3 transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world’s leading independent forecourt retail convenience businesses. GB3 is well positioned to support our expansion into multiple markets.

“Graham’s technology leadership skills and strong delivery track record will allow EG Group to realise its vision to become a digital leader in the sector. We are also committed to continue expanding the GB3 customer base and look forward to seeing the business grow.”

Billsborough said: “The GB3 team are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with EG Group. The combination aligns our expertise in technology management with their leadership in the forecourt retail convenience sector.

“On a personal level, I am excited to join the EG Group leadership team. The opportunity to lead EG Group’s technology solutions and expand on GB3’s success is a superb prospect.”

Food Hygiene Training