Greenergy acquires tanker fleet in the South West

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
a Hockin Flexigrid tanker

Greenergy has acquired William C Hockin (Tankers), a family owned specialist haulage company located in the south-west of England.

The Hockin tanker business will be integrated into Greenergy Flexigrid, Greenergy’s existing in-house haulage business, as a specialist long-distance operation.

Andrew Owens, chief executive of Greenergy, explained: “William C Hockin has been a valued Greenergy logistics provider for many years, providing exceptional levels of support for speciality movements such as bioethanol and Super Gasoline trunking, as well as providing regional support services for third parties. We will build on the great work of Bill, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities with an excellent team.”

Bill Hockin, founder and owner of Hockin, said: “We have worked with Greenergy for over 10 years, and with their support have grown our business into where it is today. Greenergy has always been reliable and respectful to do business with, and I have every confidence that they are best positioned to explore further opportunities for our business.”

Hockin’s tanker operations team in Barnstaple, north Devon, will be integrated into Greenergy Flexigrid operations, and continue to service its existing client base.

William C Hockin (Transport), a dry goods haulage operation, is not part of the transaction and will continue to exist and remain in the ownership of the Hockin family.

Food Hygiene Training