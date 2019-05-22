New BP with M&S Simply Food service station opens in Norfolk

John Wood

A new BP service station with M&S Simply Food has opened at the A140/A143 junction at Scole in Norfolk.

The scheme has created 20 new jobs and includes a toilet accessible to disabled people, and a baby changing-room.

Andy Kenney, BP district manager, said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 20 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open 24/7 providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our own Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at the new services will receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.

BP and M&S Simply Food opened their first joint site in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London, and there are now more than 230 in the UK.

Planning approval for the scheme at Scole was granted in June last year and included permission for a McDonald’s outlet, but work on this part of the plan has not yet started.

