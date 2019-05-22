Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty scheme from June 1

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
Esso logo

The shake-up of Esso’s loyalty scheme, which was announced in November last year, will get under way on June 1 when Esso transfers from Tesco Clubcard to Nectar.

From that date customers will be able to earn Nectar points on their fuel and shop purchases at participating Esso-branded service stations, although Tesco Clubcard will still be in use at Esso sites with a Tesco Express shop.

David Chilton, Esso global loyalty programs manager, said: “We’re excited to launch Esso Nectar and increase the ways in which we can reward Esso customers. We believe Nectar’s ease of use, flexibility of points collection and redemption makes it an excellent option for Esso customers. By rewarding every fill, our customers will earn points by simply doing what they do every day; it’s our way of saying thank you.”

Esso Nectar will offer customers the ability to collect one Nectar point per litre of fuel and 2 points per pound spent in the shop and customers can link their Nectar card to the Esso app, enabling them to collect Nectar points when they pay for fuel at the pump.

James Moir, managing director of Nectar, added: “We’re always looking for new ways to reward our customers and are thrilled to be offering them the chance to turn their fuel into money off their weekly shop, as well as hundreds of other personalised rewards.”

Patrick Rutherford, Esso UK retail sales manager, explained: “From travel abroad to dinner out with the kids, our Esso Nectar loyalty programme will bring new and varied incentives for Esso consumers on their local forecourts, giving them more reasons to choose Esso. Along with the recent launch of our payment app and the benefits of our Esso Synergy fuels, we believe this is a compelling offer for our customers.”

When Esso announced the move to Nectar in November, BP said it would be dropping Nectar in 2019 and introducing a new loyalty programme, but it has not yet publicised the replacement.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.9360.77140.55130.16
East Midlands135.28141.26129.82
London135.21142.69130.48
North East134.06140.71129.20
North West134.87139.96129.27
Northern Ireland131.95135.90127.71
Scotland135.09139.31129.71
South East135.9463.57142.34130.70
South West135.01139.53129.65
Wales134.52138.23128.74
West Midlands134.83141.89129.64
Yorkshire & Humber134.1257.70141.27129.10
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

EG Group boosts IT capability with acquis...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training