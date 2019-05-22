Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty scheme from June 1

John Wood

The shake-up of Esso’s loyalty scheme, which was announced in November last year, will get under way on June 1 when Esso transfers from Tesco Clubcard to Nectar.

From that date customers will be able to earn Nectar points on their fuel and shop purchases at participating Esso-branded service stations, although Tesco Clubcard will still be in use at Esso sites with a Tesco Express shop.

David Chilton, Esso global loyalty programs manager, said: “We’re excited to launch Esso Nectar and increase the ways in which we can reward Esso customers. We believe Nectar’s ease of use, flexibility of points collection and redemption makes it an excellent option for Esso customers. By rewarding every fill, our customers will earn points by simply doing what they do every day; it’s our way of saying thank you.”

Esso Nectar will offer customers the ability to collect one Nectar point per litre of fuel and 2 points per pound spent in the shop and customers can link their Nectar card to the Esso app, enabling them to collect Nectar points when they pay for fuel at the pump.

James Moir, managing director of Nectar, added: “We’re always looking for new ways to reward our customers and are thrilled to be offering them the chance to turn their fuel into money off their weekly shop, as well as hundreds of other personalised rewards.”

Patrick Rutherford, Esso UK retail sales manager, explained: “From travel abroad to dinner out with the kids, our Esso Nectar loyalty programme will bring new and varied incentives for Esso consumers on their local forecourts, giving them more reasons to choose Esso. Along with the recent launch of our payment app and the benefits of our Esso Synergy fuels, we believe this is a compelling offer for our customers.”

When Esso announced the move to Nectar in November, BP said it would be dropping Nectar in 2019 and introducing a new loyalty programme, but it has not yet publicised the replacement.

