Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Henderson Technology integrates electronic shelf labels into EDGEPoS

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
electronic shelf labelling

Henderson Technology has integrated SoluM Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) into its EDGEPoS software.

The first installation of this new feature has been in David Smyth’s EuroSpar Ballymoney, County Antrim.

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: “We had our first SoluM ESL install this month in Ballymoney, which we are excited to announce. This, alongside our other upcoming developments, including Appetite, Gander and Ubamarket integrations, really puts us in a unique position to offer EDGEPoS across the UK.”

Mark Duckworth, country manager of SoluM, said: “SoluM is a leader in the global IT trend and a market innovator. There are many benefits of installing Electronic Shelf Labels in-store. They improve store efficiency, increase shopper engagement and using ESLs along with digital signage gives the retailer the ability to change pricing strategies in real time based on changing market conditions.

“We are extremely proud to be working with Henderson Technology on this integration and are delighted that our ESLs are integrated into EDGEPoS.”

02890 941900

www.henderson.technology

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.9360.77140.55130.16
East Midlands135.28141.26129.82
London135.21142.69130.48
North East134.06140.71129.20
North West134.87139.96129.27
Northern Ireland131.95135.90127.71
Scotland135.09139.31129.71
South East135.9463.57142.34130.70
South West135.01139.53129.65
Wales134.52138.23128.74
West Midlands134.83141.89129.64
Yorkshire & Humber134.1257.70141.27129.10
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Essar expands retail operation into the N...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Euro Garages parent EG Group adds 69 site...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training