Henderson Technology integrates electronic shelf labels into EDGEPoS

John Wood

Henderson Technology has integrated SoluM Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) into its EDGEPoS software.

The first installation of this new feature has been in David Smyth’s EuroSpar Ballymoney, County Antrim.

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: “We had our first SoluM ESL install this month in Ballymoney, which we are excited to announce. This, alongside our other upcoming developments, including Appetite, Gander and Ubamarket integrations, really puts us in a unique position to offer EDGEPoS across the UK.”

Mark Duckworth, country manager of SoluM, said: “SoluM is a leader in the global IT trend and a market innovator. There are many benefits of installing Electronic Shelf Labels in-store. They improve store efficiency, increase shopper engagement and using ESLs along with digital signage gives the retailer the ability to change pricing strategies in real time based on changing market conditions.

“We are extremely proud to be working with Henderson Technology on this integration and are delighted that our ESLs are integrated into EDGEPoS.”

