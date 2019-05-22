Ionity orders 120 350kW Veefil EV chargers from Tritium

John Wood

Electric vehicle charger company Tritium, has signed a deal with Ionity to supply its Veefil-PK 350kW DC high power electric vehicle (EV) chargers for 120 new Ionity charging sites across Europe.

The contract with Ionity is Tritium’s largest-ever deal for its Veefil-PKs and will see an average of four to six chargers installed per site across 23 countries in Europe, and it is claimed it will give Ionity the largest and fastest DC high power charging network in the world.

Ionity CEO Michael Hajesch commented: “We were looking for an excellent strategic partner able to run with us from the start and scale up our operations in Europe. Tritium obviously fits the bill.”

Ionity is based in Munich and was founded in 2017. It is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group including Audi and Porsche.

The deal means Tritium will be the largest supplier to the Ionity network. Of the planned 400 sites across Europe, Tritium will supply its Veefil-PKs to at least 220 of them.

“Ionity has a vision for electric vehicle charging which mirrors ours. It’s not just about the speed of the charge but the experience for customers,” said David Finn, CEO and co-founder, Tritium. “These chargers will soon be ubiquitous along the highways of Europe and ensure that the increasing number of EV owners across the continent will be able to drive whenever and wherever they want.

“The sheer number of these chargers will all but eliminate range anxiety while enabling energy freedom and announces to the world that EVs are here to stay.”

Each Tritium high-power charger can deliver 350kW of power for fast charging, and it is claimed this can add 220 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging.

The rollout of the next wave of chargers is expected to be completed by 2020.