JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site in Hampshire

John Wood · 22 May, 2019
Beach Hill Service Station

A newly built Texaco Service Station has opened in Headly Down, Hampshire.

Texaco Beech Hill service station, owned by Top 50 Indie JP&S Services, was officially opened by East Hampshire District Council chairman Anthony Williams.

The new build service station features four pumps supplying all four grades of fuel, including Supreme Diesel and Supreme Unleaded, and an AdBlue pump. The site also has a Budgens store offering fresh food, meat, dairy, freshly baked products, beer, wine and groceries.

At the opening, JP&S Services’ managing director Visvanathan Yoganathan said: “We’re delighted with our latest development. We have a great relationship with Texaco going back to the early 1990s, so Texaco was the obvious choice for Beech Hill.

“We’re opening with some great customer offers including Save 5p Per Litre with Star Rewards, plus a free Tchibo hot drink with every purchase. We’re sure that with a strong brand on the forecourt, selling quality fuel at the pumps with an excellent shop offer from Budgens the site is going to be a great success.”

Texaco Beech Hill Service Station is one of seven JP&S Services Ltd Texaco-branded service stations supplied by Valero. As well as adding Beech Hill to the Texaco brand, long-term supply agreements for the other six JP&S locations have been renewed.

Andrew Cox, Valero's director sales and marketing, said: "Congratulations to Yogan on this new site – it looks fantastic and I'm sure the business will be successful. I’m also delighted that we have been able to renew our existing agreement to supply Yogan’s six other Texaco branded service stations. Our relationship goes back a long way, and I’m certain it will remain strong for many years to come.”

Food Hygiene Training