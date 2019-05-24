Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Government launches design competition for EV chargers

John Wood · 24 May, 2019
electric car charging

The government has launched a competition for 7 to 19-year olds to design the electric vehicle chargepoints of the future.

The Eco Innovators competition calls on students to submit creative designs for public electric vehicle chargepoints,

The competition aims to encourage young people to learn more about the engineering sector and zero-emission transport. Winners of the two age categories will have their designs made into prototypes with support from industry experts, and these will be displayed at the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Milton Keynes.

Future of mobility minister, Jesse Norman, said: “The government’s ambition is for the UK to have one of the best charging infrastructure networks in the world for electric vehicles, as we move towards a zero-emission future.

“I am delighted to be one of the judges of this terrific competition. We will be looking for really imaginative chargepoint designs that can play a big practical role in encouraging more people to buy and drive electric vehicles.”

The submissions to the competition will be judged by a panel from organisations including the RAC Foundation, the National Grid, the National Transport Design Centre, Design Council, Living Streets, EV Thank You, the Office for Low Emission Vehicles as well as the future of mobility minister.

Food Hygiene Training