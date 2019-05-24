Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Man armed with hammer robs forecourt store in Coventry

John Wood · 24 May, 2019
police officer

A man armed with a hammer has robbed a petrol station in Coventry.

The raid took place at the Texaco petrol station on Hinckley Road in Walsgrave, sometime between 6pm and 6.55pm on Thursday, May 16, when the man threatened a member of staff with a hammer, demanding money, and then broke into the till.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully, no-one was injured, but a quantity of cash was taken. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Any one with information about the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police on their live chat service at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101, quoting 20CV/116498E/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.9360.77140.55130.16
East Midlands135.28141.26129.82
London135.21142.69130.48
North East134.06140.71129.20
North West134.87139.96129.27
Northern Ireland131.95135.90127.71
Scotland135.09139.31129.71
South East135.9463.57142.34130.70
South West135.01139.53129.65
Wales134.52138.23128.74
West Midlands134.83141.89129.64
Yorkshire & Humber134.1257.70141.27129.10
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

EG Group boosts IT capability with acquis...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Prime minister challenged by MP over intr...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training