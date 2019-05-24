Man armed with hammer robs forecourt store in Coventry

John Wood

A man armed with a hammer has robbed a petrol station in Coventry.

The raid took place at the Texaco petrol station on Hinckley Road in Walsgrave, sometime between 6pm and 6.55pm on Thursday, May 16, when the man threatened a member of staff with a hammer, demanding money, and then broke into the till.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully, no-one was injured, but a quantity of cash was taken. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Any one with information about the incident is asked to contact West Midlands Police on their live chat service at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101, quoting 20CV/116498E/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

