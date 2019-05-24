Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Raiders use digger to steal ATM from Hampshire forecourt

John Wood · 24 May, 2019
police tape

Officers from Hampshire Police are hunting for thieves who used a digger to smash down a wall and rip out an ATM from a forecourt.

Raiders targeted the Windmill Service Station on the A338 Salisbury Road near Ringwood in the early hours of Monday May 21.

Emergency services were called to the service station, which has a Shell garage and a Budgens store, just before 2.25am.

The garage, near the Headlands Business Park, was badly damaged during the raid.

Officers investigating the incident have asked anyone who was driving in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to get in touch on 101 quoting 44190172801.

