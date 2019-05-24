Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
JUUL partners Bestway to widen distribution

John Wood · 24 May, 2019

Vaping company JUUL has announced a partnership with Bestway Wholesale to widen the distribution of its products into the independent convenience channel.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Bestway Wholesale to make JUUL products available to thousands of independent retailers through its Bestway and Batleys depots,” said John Patterson, sales director of JUUL Labs UK.

“Independent retail is a key strategic focus for JUUL as we aim to make our products available in stores that are traditionally used by smokers to purchase their tobacco products.”

The deal will initially see JUUL Labs’s core range of Starter Kit and five JUULpod flavours (Golden Tobacco, Glacier Mint, Mango Nectar, Royal Creme and Apple Orchard) stocked in 10 Bestway and Batleys tobacco rooms from May 24 with further depots onboarding once JUUL’s age-verification process has been tested and verified.

Bestway customers who purchase JUUL products will be required to agree to operate Challenge 25, JUUL Labs’s mandatory age-verification requirement, in order to ensure prevention of access to the category by anyone under the legal purchasing age for vaping products.

Kenton Burchell, trading director Bestway Wholesale said: “Tobacco has always been a key category for Bestway and Batleys depots – and will continue to be so – but we also have to look at emerging categories and how we can help our retail customers maximise potential opportunities, especially around the vape category.”

