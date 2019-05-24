Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Highland Spring reveals new look for sparkllng range

John Wood · 24 May, 2019

Highland Spring has unveiled a new look for its Sparkling range to better showcase its provenance and everyday hydration credentials.

Carol Saunders, head of marketing at Highland Spring Group, said: “We saw huge success with the launch of our new look Still range in 2017 and now is the time to give Sparkling a refresh of its own.

“Consumers will see a new look bottle, made from 25% recycled plastic that’s 100% recyclable, which dials up the unique provenance credentials of Highland Spring and better suits their lifestyle and consumption needs.

“Research shows us that consumers are looking for healthier ways to hydrate and the new bottle showcases the fact that sparkling water is one of the healthiest ways to hydrate, as it does not contain any sugar or calories. This is particularly true for younger consumers who are drinking 20% less alcohol than their millennial counterparts drank at the same age.

“What’s also clear is that consumers are drinking sparkling water for refreshment and a little pick-me-up across different occasions. While still a popular option for special occasion consumption, sparkling water is now considered an everyday treat that’s a little more special than still water thanks to bubbles that create a sensorial experience.

“With all this in mind, the opportunity to win in plain sparkling water is huge. The new bottle has already tested well with consumers and we’re confident that it will deliver against demand and drive further growth.”

The launch will be supported with a dedicated multi-channel marketing campaign this September, including a month-long national media campaign targeting consumers on the go and national OOH, digital and PR support.

