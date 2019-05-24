Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
KP Snacks gives flagship brand a facelift

24 May, 2019

KP Snacks has unveiled a redesign for one of its flagship brands, KP Nuts.

The new packs, which will be available in-store in June, feature a stand-out sunshine design which will be applied to the entire KP Nuts range, currently comprising of 29 products. They also highlight the protein and fibre contents to appeal to health-conscious shoppers.

As well as a fresh new design, nine hero-sharing SKUs will benefit from a new doy structure – a type of foil bag which stands up unaided – which will deliver a more practical product for both retailer and shopper.

For retailers, the change in pack structure will aid shopper navigation as it allows them to be easily merchandised in secondary displays, for example alongside beers, and the eye-catching, bright design pops on the shelf.

For consumers, the more functional pack stands on end, preventing spillages, and pours easily, enabling it to be easily shared with family and friends at a BBQ, or in front of a film. The packs also feature a new reseal closure ensures freshness and quality last long-term.

The new packs are able to be recycled under KP Snacks nationwide recycling scheme, launched in partnership with TerraCycleâ in March this year as part of the company’s pacKPromise.

The redesign will be supported by a £1.3m media spend which encompasses OOH advertising, digital and social media.

Sue MacKay, KP Nuts marketing manager, said: “The refresh of KP Nuts packaging will enable the brand to be a true category beacon, driving forward category growth. By highlighting the health credentials and developing a handy reseal function, we are responding to demand from our consumers who want products that are higher in protein and fibre and also want to enjoy these products while socialising with family and friends.”

Food Hygiene Training