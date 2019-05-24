Mars Wrigley Confectionery brings back Sweet Sundays

John Wood

Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK has announced the return of its Sweet Sundays promotion for the eighth year running.

The manufacturer’s most successful annual brand activation allows consumers to claim a free cinema ticket when they buy their favourite chocolate and confectionery treats.

Promotional codes can be found on or inside ‘More to Share’ or ‘Family Pack’ promotional pouches (189g – 268g) which are worth 5 stars each, while standard promotional pouches (91g – 165g) are worth 2 stars each. Consumers can claim their free cinema ticket voucher once codes worth 10 stars have been registered on the promotions website.

The promotion features Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK’s family of bitesize products including Maltesers, M&M’s, Galaxy, Revels and Milky Way. The promotion will also include the Skittles and Starburst family pack’ pouches.

Clare Moulder, senior brand manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK said: “Sweet Sundays is an exciting promotion that we know consumers and retailers love. We’ve seen demand for this promotion increase year on year. In 2017 shoppers claimed 90,507 free cinema tickets worth £791,936 while in 2018 we saw a 30% increase and gave away a staggering 126,076 free cinema tickets worth £1,103,165.

“The proven success of the promotion is down to providing great value to shoppers by enabling them to partake in their favourite out of home activity, while enjoying their favourite treats. However, the promotion not only benefits consumers, it also will unlock excellent cross-segment opportunities for retailers to help boost sales.”

