Lucozade Sport unveils bottles featuring England Lionesses

Lucozade Sport is unveiling special-edition bottles as part of its partnership with the England Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019.

The new designs are part of Lucozade Sport’s campaign which includes TV, digital, social, outdoor and in-store activity to help retailers make the most of this significant sporting opportunity.

The new bottles are available now across the brand’s Orange and Raspberry 500ml and 4-pack formats, and feature England stars Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris to drive stand-out on shelf and create in-store buzz.

Lucozade Sport is rolling out a £2m marketing campaign as the official sports drinks and hydration partner of the England Women’s football team. A new video-on-demand TV advert and a series of online, digital and outdoor activations will encourage consumers to support the Lionesses.

Claire Keaveny, head of marketing for Lucozade Sport at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, commented: “Lucozade Sport has a long-standing heritage with football, so we couldn’t be prouder to be supporting the England’s Lionesses as they head towards their journey in France this summer.

“We know what a large sales driver this will be for retailers – last year’s summer of football boosted Lucozade Sport sales by 32% – so retailers should stock up on the special-edition Orange & Raspberry packs ahead of the tournament to make the most of this opportunity.”

