Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS welcomes decision to axe charges for calls to police

John Wood · 29 May, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed an announcement by the Home Office’s that charges for calls to the 101 police non-emergency number will be dropped.

Currently, callers to the 101 number are connected to their local police force or a force of their choice at a cost of 15p a time. The number will be free of charge to call for all members of the public from April 2020.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We are pleased with this move from the Home Office to scrap the charge for calling the police non-emergency number, dropping this charge removes a potential barrier for reporting incidents to the police.

“It is important that any and all incidents of crime are reported and we are supportive of measures which make it easier for members of the public, including retailers who experience crime, to report incidents.”

Figures from the ACS 2019 Crime Report show that 83% of staff working in local shops have been subjected to verbal abuse within the past 12 months.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training