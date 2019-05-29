DfT launches website to publicise fuel labelling changes

John Wood

A website advising consumers about the changes to fuel labelling on forecourts has been launched by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The launch follows the distribution of Know your fuel campaign toolkits, which have been sent to filling stations by the DfT.

The labels, which are intended to help drivers understand the biofuel content of the petrol and diesel, will be a legal requirement on pumps and nozzles at all filling stations from September 1, following a three-month implementation period.

As part of the introduction the DfT will be running a marketing campaign for consumers and the new website, KnowYourFuel.campaign.gov.uk, is part of that.

Retailers can download the Know your fuel toolkits from http://assets.dft.gov.uk.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/fuel-labels/toolkit-all-content.zip.

The toolkit includes posters and leaflets for an education campaign for customers, and information leaflets for staff. There is also artwork for the labels, but most filling stations are likely to be provided with labels by their fuel supplier.

A DfT spokesperson said: “These new labels will help drivers choose the right fuel for their vehicle, every time.

“While our Road to Zero strategy set out our ambition to end the sale of diesel and petrol cars by 2040, the ongoing decarbonisation of traditional fuels has a crucial role to play during the transition period.

“This is why these new labels are so important in highlighting how biofuels reduce emissions from everyday road transport.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: