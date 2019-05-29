Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

DfT launches website to publicise fuel labelling changes

John Wood · 29 May, 2019
know your fuel website

A website advising consumers about the changes to fuel labelling on forecourts has been launched by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The launch follows the distribution of Know your fuel campaign toolkits, which have been sent to filling stations by the DfT.

The labels, which are intended to help drivers understand the biofuel content of the petrol and diesel, will be a legal requirement on pumps and nozzles at all filling stations from September 1, following a three-month implementation period.

As part of the introduction the DfT will be running a marketing campaign for consumers and the new website, KnowYourFuel.campaign.gov.uk, is part of that.

Retailers can download the Know your fuel toolkits from http://assets.dft.gov.uk.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/fuel-labels/toolkit-all-content.zip.

The toolkit includes posters and leaflets for an education campaign for customers, and information leaflets for staff. There is also artwork for the labels, but most filling stations are likely to be provided with labels by their fuel supplier.

A DfT spokesperson said: “These new labels will help drivers choose the right fuel for their vehicle, every time.

“While our Road to Zero strategy set out our ambition to end the sale of diesel and petrol cars by 2040, the ongoing decarbonisation of traditional fuels has a crucial role to play during the transition period.

“This is why these new labels are so important in highlighting how biofuels reduce emissions from everyday road transport.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Euro Garages develops pop-up shop solutio...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training