Number of public charging sites exceeds petrol filling stations

John Wood · 29 May, 2019
Electric charging on Gulf forecourt

There are now more public charging locations in the UK than petrol stations, according to data from Zap-Map, an online service for electric charger users.

As of 22 May, Zap-Map reported there were 8,471 charging locations across the UK, hosting a total of 13,613 charging devices. According to Experian Catalist there were 8,400 petrol stations at the end of April this year.

Zap-Map has recorded strong growth in the UK public EV charge point market in the past 12 months, with the number of locations increasing 57% in that time.

Ben Lane, co-founder and CTO at Zap-Map commented: “The public and private sectors are now investing heavily in the UK’s EV charging infrastructure to ensure that there are sufficient charging points to support the growing electric fleet. This month’s milestone reveals of the rapid pace of change already underway as the age of the combustion engine gives way to an all-electric era with vehicles offering both zero-emissions and a better driving experience.”

