Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son buys site

John Wood · 29 May, 2019
Snaith Hall Filling Station

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has added to its estate with the purchase of Snaith Hall Filling Station in Snaith, near Goole in East Yorkshire.

It was sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, on behalf of the family who had operated it for more than 30 years, who decided to sell in order to pursue retirement.

The site is located in the centre of town and comprises a Gulf-branded filling station and a small convenience store. The business achieved sales of about 3.4mlpa of fuel from the filling station and about £12,000 per week in the convenience store.

Joseph Richardson, managing director of Jos Richardson & Son, commented: “We are delighted that this purchase has been finalised. Snaith Hall Filling Station is a small site with a great location in the centre of the town and it has a lot of potential. In the short term, we will bring in the Spar symbol group and put in a Costa coffee machine. We will then take some time to evaluate what other improvements can be made.”

Jon Booth, senior business agent at Christie & Co handled the sale and commented: “Snaith Hall Filling Station is a well run and profitable forecourt with surprisingly high fuel volume for a site of its size and semi-rural location.

“Thanks to its geography, we were able to target a small batch of existing fuel operators that we knew would be interested, allowing us to receive multiple bids for the site throughout a highly discreet marketing process, which our clients had requested.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son buys site

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training