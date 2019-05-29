Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son buys site

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has added to its estate with the purchase of Snaith Hall Filling Station in Snaith, near Goole in East Yorkshire.

It was sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, on behalf of the family who had operated it for more than 30 years, who decided to sell in order to pursue retirement.

The site is located in the centre of town and comprises a Gulf-branded filling station and a small convenience store. The business achieved sales of about 3.4mlpa of fuel from the filling station and about £12,000 per week in the convenience store.

Joseph Richardson, managing director of Jos Richardson & Son, commented: “We are delighted that this purchase has been finalised. Snaith Hall Filling Station is a small site with a great location in the centre of the town and it has a lot of potential. In the short term, we will bring in the Spar symbol group and put in a Costa coffee machine. We will then take some time to evaluate what other improvements can be made.”

Jon Booth, senior business agent at Christie & Co handled the sale and commented: “Snaith Hall Filling Station is a well run and profitable forecourt with surprisingly high fuel volume for a site of its size and semi-rural location.

“Thanks to its geography, we were able to target a small batch of existing fuel operators that we knew would be interested, allowing us to receive multiple bids for the site throughout a highly discreet marketing process, which our clients had requested.”

