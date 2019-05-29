Co-op invests in new filling station and shop in Norfolk· 29 May, 2019
The Co-op is developed a new petrol filling station and food store in Necton, Norfolk, in a multi-million pound re-development of a disused site.
The new site is due to launch on Friday, 21 June, and has created 25 jobs.
The 24-hour petrol station on the A47 sells unleaded petrol, diesel and Super unleaded petrol and diesel fuel, and includes a jet wash, air and water.
Customer car parking and toilets are also available, with the food store – which is approximately 2,500sq ft – serving Costa coffee and having an in-store bakery.
On the same site there will be a separate drive through Costa, and an electric car charging station with capacity for eight vehicles.
Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Necton in order to serve the needs of the local community. We have been having a great response, and the development brings a disused site back to life for the benefit of both the community and visitors to the region – and it’s a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op.”
