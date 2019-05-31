Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ACS urges retailers to prepare for refrigeration regulation change

John Wood · 31 May, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has produced new guidance to help retailers prepare for the F-Gas service ban, which comes into effect on 1 January 2020.

The EU Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases Regulation (also known as the EU F-Gas Regulation), will ban the use of refrigerants with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 2,500 or more in certain refrigeration units. It will also ban refrigeration technicians from servicing these units.

This means that some refrigerants (such as R404A) will become increasingly harder to obtain and retailers may see refrigerants increase in price as the service ban gets closer.

Retailers should prepare for the service ban by contacting their refrigeration technician to find out whether any of their refrigeration units will be affected, what refrigerants they are currently using, and which alternatives they can use to be compliant.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Retailers have a wide range of different refrigeration units and different needs, which is why we are encouraging them to talk to their refrigeration technician to understand more about which option is right for them in order to comply with the upcoming regulation.”

ACS has produced guidance to help support retailers understand their obligations and the ways they can comply with the Regulation. The ACS guidance for retailers is available here.

Food Hygiene Training