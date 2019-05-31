Ferrari's first electric hybrid provides 1,000 horse power

John Wood

Ferrari has dipped its toe in the electric vehicle market with the introduction of its first series-production PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the SF90 Stradale.

The car has three electric motors, one at the rear, known as the MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) due to its derivation from the Formula 1 application, and two on the front axle.

A high-performance Li-ion battery provides power to all three motors and guarantees a 15-mile range in all-electric eDrive mode, using just the front axle.

With its internal combustion engine (ICE) switched off the car is capable of 84 mph. Reverse can only be used in eDrive mode which means the car can be manoeuvred at low speeds without using its ICE.

To provide the kind of performance more usually associated with Ferrari, the car also has a four-litre V8 turbo-charged ICE, which together with the electric motors provides 1,000 horse power.

The SF90 Stradale is the first Ferrari sports car to be equipped with 4WD, which is necessary to allow the power produced by the hybrid powertrain to be fully exploited. This enables it, from a standing start, to reach 62mph in 2.5 seconds 125mph in 6.7 seconds.

