Police release CCTV after theft of large amount of cash

John Wood · 31 May, 2019
CCTV image

Detectives from Staffordshire Police are appealing for help in identifying a man captured on CCTV after a large amount of cash was stolen from a petrol filling station.

Officers were called to the petrol station on Waterloo Road, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, at around 12:20am on Tuesday 28 May following reports that a large quantity of cash had been stolen. The robbery is believed to have taken place around 9pm.

Officers are keen to talk to the man pictured on CCTV and have asked anyone that recognises the man, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around 9pm on 27 May, or knows anything about the incident to contact them.

The incident is being handled by CID, who can be contacted on 01785 234137 or email colin.rushton@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 10 of 28 May. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

 Printer friendly version

Weekly
Retail
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

