Well known member of forecourt community dies

John Wood

The directors of two Top 50 Indie companies have paid tribute to a well-known member of the forecourt community who died earlier this month.

Sunil Tandon, director of Park Garage Group, and Dermot Dowling, chairman of Petrocell, said: “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our good friend Rasi Rasaiyaah on May 4th.

“Rasi was well known in petrol retailing circles having operated several outlets in London and the South East. He will be sadly missed by his many friends in the industry and in the care home sector.

“Rasi was a family man who worked hard all his life to ensure that his children would have a secure home and a good start in life. He is survived by his wife Thana, his daughters, Janina, Jane and Chrisanti and his son Janathan.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: