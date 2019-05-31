Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Boost Drinks launches chance to win trip to New York

John Wood · 31 May, 2019

This summer, Boost Drinks is launching a new on-pack promotion across its 250ml Original Energy and Original Sugar-Free PMP variants.

Running from 10 June to 20 October, the promotion offers consumers the chance to win a trip for two to New York, along with daily and weekly giveaways including BOSE Wireless Speakers and shopping vouchers. To enter, purchasers only need to scan the code from their can via Snapchat or online to find out if they’ve won.

Boost will be supporting the competition with a New York-themed marketing campaign, starting in June. This will include sampling for over 380,000 consumers across the UK, and advertising across national TV, digital and outdoor media platforms. Out-of-home billboards will highlight the promotion in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, while adverts will run across YouTube and some of the most popular TV shows such as Love Island, First Dates and Family Guy.

The team at Boost drinks will also be making trips to wholesalers, to create in-depot theatre. They’ll visit dressed as New York City tourists and will be helping customers to stock their cars with product, in order to raise awareness of the new promotion.

Simon Gray, founder and managing director of Boost, said: “Here at Boost, We Love Local. That means supporting independent retailers is at the heart of our business and promotional activities. When designing this on-pack promotion we wanted to ensure we were offering an amazing prize, as well as generating excitement through our marketing activities. We’re doing everything we can to spread the word about our on-pack promotion, encouraging consumers to visit their local independent stores and get their hands on the promotional cans.”

