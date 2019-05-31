Old El Paso invents new scoop for dips

John Wood

Old El Paso is hoping to “revolutionise” chips and dips with Tortilla Bowls, a bowl-shaped chip for scooping rather than dipping in sides such as guacamole and salsa.

The sea-salt-flavoured product can also be customised with different fillings to create appetizers or canapés.

Lindsay Hill, Marketing Manager for Meals & Baking at General Mills, says: “At Old El Paso, we believe happiness is eating food with the people we love and we exist to create these easy, noisy, talky, shared moments. Tortilla Bowls build on this, offering another tasty part of a Mexican meal that can be passed around and enjoyed.

“We’ve had great feedback so far – in our consumer testing, 73% of consumers said they’d serve Tortilla Bowls as a starter, while 53% said they’d make a great canapé, which shows just how versatile they are.”

Tortilla Bowls will be available from this month.

