Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Old El Paso invents new scoop for dips

John Wood · 31 May, 2019

Old El Paso is hoping to “revolutionise” chips and dips with Tortilla Bowls, a bowl-shaped chip for scooping rather than dipping in sides such as guacamole and salsa.

The sea-salt-flavoured product can also be customised with different fillings to create appetizers or canapés.

Lindsay Hill, Marketing Manager for Meals & Baking at General Mills, says: “At Old El Paso, we believe happiness is eating food with the people we love and we exist to create these easy, noisy, talky, shared moments. Tortilla Bowls build on this, offering another tasty part of a Mexican meal that can be passed around and enjoyed.

“We’ve had great feedback so far – in our consumer testing, 73% of consumers said they’d serve Tortilla Bowls as a starter, while 53% said they’d make a great canapé, which shows just how versatile they are.”

Tortilla Bowls will be available from this month.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East136.11142.26130.32
East Midlands135.51138.43130.03
London135.77142.62131.39
North East134.32144.12130.11
North West135.3359.90140.67129.79
Northern Ireland132.35136.40128.41
Scotland135.44142.77130.43
South East136.27142.60131.29
South West135.33141.44129.65
Wales134.97138.21129.28
West Midlands135.2469.90140.34130.17
Yorkshire & Humber134.62143.16129.64
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son buys site

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Number of public charging sites exceeds p...

DfT launches website to publicise fuel la...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso confirms move to Nectar loyalty sche...

JP&S Services opens new-build Texaco site...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

MFG reveals multi-million pound growth an...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Kennedy's £1m 'space-age' forecour...

Esso to swap Tesco Clubcard for Nectar as...

Poll

See Results

Following last month's London protests and damage to Shell's UK HQ, do you believe forecourts should be preparing themselves in case of possible attacks by climate change campaigners?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training