Cadbury re-runs promotion with Merlin Entertainments

John Wood · 31 May, 2019

Cadbury and Merlin Entertainments’ partnership offering consumers free tickets for memorable days out this summer is set to roll out across Cadbury chocolate bags for a fourth year.

Running throughout the summer, Cadbury promotional chocolate bags will offer a free ticket with every purchase of a full-price adult ticket to Merlin’s attractions.

New to the promotion this year is the chance to take flight and witness the capital’s skyline on the London Eye. Top attractions also included in the promotion are Legoland, Windsor Resort, Thorpe Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort and Sealife centres.

The on–pack promotion will run across 30 SKUS, including new additions Cadbury Oreo Bites, Curly Wurly Squirlies and Bournville Buttons. A variety of price-marked packs will be included in the promotion.

Chris Campbell, brand manager for Cadbury chocolate bags, said: “It’s been a great four years for chocolate bags as they continue to be a fast-growing segment in the category.

“This promotion gives consumers ‘something more’ on brands they know and love, by rewarding them with a 2-for-1 instant voucher to some brilliant attractions. We recommend retailers give the promotional range strong off-shelf feature to ensure maximum visibility.”

