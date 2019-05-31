Britvic offers parents chance to shoot for the moon

John Wood

Britvic’s latest on-pack promotion across its Fruit Shoot brand this summer will give parents the chance to win their kids dream ‘thing’.

Available to convenience stores from early July, the ‘Fruit Shoot for the Moon’ on-pack promotion gives parents 12 opportunities to win their kids ultimate dream experience of their ‘thing’, by finding one of 10 ‘golden moons’ on pack. If they are unsuccessful there, they can enter a code on the dedicated microsite to enter a prize draw for two more opportunities to win.

The launch includes the Fruit Shoot release of a pop track into the UK music charts to inspire parents and their kids to dream big this summer.

Rachel Phillips, OOH commercial director at Britvic, commented: “We have spoken to a number of parents in the run up to our latest campaign, and the feedback we have received is that Fruit Shoot really understands their kids’ passions. The Fruit Shoot for the Moon promotion is very different to what people have seen in the past which makes it intriguing to them as the parent and also exciting for their children.

“As the number one brand in the category, Fruit Shoot is playing a starring role in making dreams come true. It’s important that convenience stores are stocking singles for on-the-go occasions or for inclusion in healthy snack deals but also multipacks for those that are visiting for a top-up shop of summer essentials, particularly within the school holidays as it is such a key time for retailer’s sales with children drinking more soft drinks.”

The campaign will be supported with media across radio, TV and video on demand continuing Britvic’s partnership with Netmums within digital throughout July and August, and will run across Fruit Shoot single and multipacks on the core range, Hydro and Juiced flavours throughout the summer holidays.

